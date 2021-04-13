Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after buying an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000.

SPLV opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.