Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

PSCD opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $120.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

