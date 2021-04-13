Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PSCC opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $106.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.459 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.