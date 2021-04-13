Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 153,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

