Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.40

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235.40 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235.10 ($3.07), with a volume of 414237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.41.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.