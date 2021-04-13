Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.41

Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.41 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 232.60 ($3.04). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02), with a volume of 974,474 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.41.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

