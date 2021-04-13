Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 13th (AFL, ARCC, CYBR, HAIN, HIBB, IRBT, IRDM, KN, MAS, MOH)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 13th:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Aflac have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's U.S segment has been performing well and buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business will fortify this business. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners underlines its commitment to maintain a world-class investment platform that will generate solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Expense saving initiative by the company will aid its bottom line. A strong balance sheet with sound capital management through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. The company has been hiking its dividend for 38 consecutive years and intends to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are squeezing the company's margins. Stressed Japan business is another concern.”

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Moreover, an increase in investment commitments will also support revenues in the near term. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, continuously rising expenses (primarily resulting from the company’s expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation may limit the stock’s upside potential. Also, the company faces regulatory headwinds, which makes us apprehensive.”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have underperformed the industry in the past three months. In its last earnings call, management cautioned that top-line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021 are likely to be affected by divestitures. This includes the fruit business as well as the lapping of a Personal Care club program that was likely to occur late this year. Moreover, uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been a worry for the company. Nevertheless, sound fundamentals and impressive transformation efforts have been acting as tailwinds for the company. This was reflected in its second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line improving year on year. Increased sales in North America and International units aided the top line. Additionally, currency acted as a tailwind and contributed to overall sales and margins.”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from continued positive momentum driven by enhanced omni-channel capabilities and robust demand, particularly for athletic apparel. Also, increased adoption of the online mode of shopping, new customer retention and additional government stimulus contributed to quarterly growth. Further, strength in the apparel and footwear categories across all genres aided comps. Moreover, strong margin growth contributed to significant bottom-line growth. It issued a favorable guidance for fiscal 2022. However, higher costs related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $119.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, manufacturing diversification and a surge in business through the online platforms in the quarters ahead. For 2021, it anticipates revenues of $1.635-$1.675 billion, suggesting a 14-17% rise from the previous year's reported figure. Investments in building brand awareness might play a significant role in boosting the demand for its products in the quarters ahead. Its earnings estimates have been raised for 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days. However, gross margin will face headwinds from the reinstatement of tariff on Roomba products imported from China. High operating expenses will hurt the operating margin. For 2021, it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.00-$3.25 in 2021 versus $4.14 in 2020.”

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iridium benefits from its recurring service revenue base and expects higher revenues in 2021 on the back of robust demand. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with various government organizations. It has witnessed steady subscriber growth and mobile penetration backed by an efficient operating model. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide services across territories. Commercial business is touted as the primary driver of long-term growth. However, supply-chain woes due to the pandemic pose a headwind. Competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses dent its margins.”

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Knowles is well poised to benefit from its capabilities in digital signal processing and algorithms. The company expects to deliver strong growth in revenues and earnings in 2021. It aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through naturally spoken commands across Mobile, Ear and IoT. Its integrated manufacturing facility enables quick time-to-market schedules to meet customers’ needs. It is witnessing stronger-than-expected MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand in multiple end markets with improving trends in the Hearing Health business. However, high research & development investments might lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is exposed to capital investment cycles, which dent profitability. Supply chain woes and extended international footprint are other major concerns.”

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to aid Masco going forward. Notably strong sales growth across the business, improved operating and gross margins, lower SG&A expenses, along with a strong liquidity level are likely to add to the positives. Robust demand owing to solid U.S. housing market fundamentals and Masco’s differentiated portfolio of leading repair and remodel brands and along with enough liquidity bode well. Although Masco's shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stocks growth potential. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches, remain potent headwinds.”

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $253.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline structure to improve operational efficiency. The buyout of Magellan Health is anticipated to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Various buyouts, such as that of YourCare led to membership growth for the company. However, its weak Marketplace business has led to a fall in premium revenues from this business. Its solvency level bothers. Its bottom line suffered due to higher expenses and the COVID-19 impact. A Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Apr 28.”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

