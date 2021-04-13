Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RH (RH)

RH (NYSE: RH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $562.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – RH was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $335.00.

3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $570.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RH opened at $600.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.57. RH has a fifty-two week low of $116.62 and a fifty-two week high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

