Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RH (RH)

RH (NYSE: RH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/1/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $562.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – RH was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $335.00.
- 3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $570.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – RH is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RH opened at $600.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.57. RH has a fifty-two week low of $116.62 and a fifty-two week high of $619.52.
RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
