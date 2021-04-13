Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE: AAV):

4/7/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$3.00.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.75.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$566.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.16.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.