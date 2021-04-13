Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE: AAV):
- 4/7/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75.
- 4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$3.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.75.
Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$566.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.16.
Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
