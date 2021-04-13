Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. It has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from a strong capital position, seem impressive. Notably, the company entered into an all-stock deal worth $7.6 billion to acquire People's United. Further, the bank’s steady capital-deployment activities reflect its robust liquidity position. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line growth. Given the company’s ongoing investments in areas, including operational infrastructure and technology, its expenses are likely to remain elevated. Further, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”

3/18/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,675. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get M&T Bank Co alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.