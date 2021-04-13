Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 15,380 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

