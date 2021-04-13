Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,805 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,600% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of HTHT opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,576,000.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

