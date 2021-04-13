Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,762 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,354% compared to the average volume of 190 put options.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

JEF opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

