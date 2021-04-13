Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Call Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,780 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 1,993 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,693,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,989 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

