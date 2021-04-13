Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,076,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,499. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

