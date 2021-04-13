Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,076,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,499. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Investview Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.