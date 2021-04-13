ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.55. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,076,833 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on IO. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.