ION Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $487,472.93 and $72.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.74 or 0.00343343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010181 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 955.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015820 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,566,680 coins and its circulating supply is 13,666,680 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

