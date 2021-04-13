IOST (IOST) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, IOST has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $986.22 million and approximately $530.92 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00044125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 coins and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.