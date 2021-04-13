Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

