IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 129.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of IPG Photonics worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $225.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

