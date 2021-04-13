IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stake Boosted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. IQ Real Return ETF makes up 11.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 90.48% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $46,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of NYSEARCA CPI opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. IQ Real Return ETF has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.
IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile
