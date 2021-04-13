IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stake Boosted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. IQ Real Return ETF makes up 11.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 90.48% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $46,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA CPI opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. IQ Real Return ETF has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

