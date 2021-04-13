IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

IQVIA stock opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

