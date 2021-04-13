iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.15.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.99.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

