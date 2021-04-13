iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $115.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. 2,875,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

