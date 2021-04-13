iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $77.43 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 7033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.15.
In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
