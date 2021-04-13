iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $77.43 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 7033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.15.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

