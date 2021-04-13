iRhythm Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,081 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,980% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.