iRhythm Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,081 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,980% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.
In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
