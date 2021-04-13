iRhythm Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,352 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,451% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

