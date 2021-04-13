Iridium Communications (IRDM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

