IRISnet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48.59 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $237.69 million and $48.59 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00259861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.54 or 0.99686056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.00869377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,609,627 coins and its circulating supply is 975,033,768 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

