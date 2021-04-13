Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 223,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

