Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,233 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,888,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,182. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

