Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,272. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

