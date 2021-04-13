Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.90. 15,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,862. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $228.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.