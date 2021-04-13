Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. 7,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,468. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $120.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

