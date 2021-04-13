Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,327. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38.

