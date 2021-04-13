Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

IRWD stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

