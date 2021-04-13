Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.77 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,544 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.