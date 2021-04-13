Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

