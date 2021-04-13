IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

