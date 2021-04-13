iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ISHG opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.24 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

