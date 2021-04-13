iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ISHG opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.24 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.