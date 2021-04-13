iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,099,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

