iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 523,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

