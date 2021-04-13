iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,406 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09.

