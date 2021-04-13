iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

