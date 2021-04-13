iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

