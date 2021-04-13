iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09.

