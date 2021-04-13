iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the March 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

