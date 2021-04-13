iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of EMIF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

