iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.