iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

